A lot went down in the just concluded presidential and National Assembly election, held on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

The election revealed that even the biggest politicians can be defeated even in their own territory.

While some of the politicians won, others lose their home base to opposition parties and even a party that is less than a year old, the Labour Party candidates in some states, defeated candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the candidates of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The election was not an easy contest for candidates who belonged to the PDP and the APC as they saw a new level of opposition in the polity because some were defeated hands down in their own constituency.

President-Elect Bola Tinubu

The major highlight of the day, Wednesday, March 1st, 2023, was the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu as President-Elect after he defeated his closest rivals, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP to emerge victorious in the poll.

Winners of senatorial election

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state

The governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi won the Saturday, February 25 parliamentary election, to represent Ebonyi South Senatorial zone in the Nigerian senate's next legislative tenure.

Umahi, who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, scored a total of 28,378 votes to defeat his rivals, Linus Okorie of the Labour Party, who scored 25,496 votes and Eleje of All Progressives Grand Alliance who scored 11,398 votes.

Abubakar Bello of Niger state

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State on Monday, February 27, won the senatorial seat of Niger North Senatorial District under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sani-Bello scored 100,197 votes to defeat his closest opponent of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Shehu Abdullahi who scored 88,153 votes.

Ahmad Lawan

After a long court battle, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, finally won, by a landslide, the Senatorial election for Yobe North, in Yobe State.

The Senate President, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), reclaimed his seat of power having polled 91,318 votes.

Ifeanyi Ubah retains Anambra South senatorial seat

The candidate of the Young Progressives Party, Ifeanyi Ubah, emerged winner of the Anambra south senatorial district election held on Saturday, February 25.

Ubah retained his seat after scoring 73,115 votes.

He defeated his closest rival, Chris Azubogu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), who polled 45,369 votes.

Orji Kalu

Chief Whip of the Senate and candidate of the APC, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, reclaimed his seat as he emerged victorious in the Abia-North Senatorial elections by the INEC.

The former governor of Abia State polled a total of 30,805 votes to defeat his major opponent, Mao Ohuabunwa of the PDP, who polled 15, 175 votes while Nnamdi Iroh of the Labour Party got 25,540 votes.

Senator Henry Seriake Dickson

Similarly, the Senator representing Bayelsa West in the National Assembly, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, has been re-elected.

Interestingly, a week before the poll, nine candidates step down for Dickson and declared their support for his re-election bid.

Dickson received 115,257 votes, beating out Hon. Peremobowei Ebebi of the APC, who received 17,541 votes, to be declared the senator-elect

House of Representatives winners

Gbajabiamila re-elected for the sixth term

Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives, won re-election for a sixth term in office.

Gbajabiamila, who has spent 20 years in the lower chamber of the National Assembly, defeated Bosun Jeje of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Surulere 1 federal constituency election.

Gbajabiamila polled 19,717 votes to defeat the PDP candidate who scored 5,121 votes.

Ned Nwoko wins Delta North

Prince Ned Nwoko PDP(Delta North), a very senior Lawyer of international repute.

Ned Nwoko won the 2023 Delta North senatorial election.

Nwoko of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) scored 92,514 votes, to defeat Ken Kanma of the Labour Party (LP), who polled 86,121 votes.

LP candidate wins FCT

Mrs. Ireti Kingibe of the Labour Party (LP) emerged as the winner of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Senate seat.

INEC Returning Officer Professor Sanni Saka, announced the result on Tuesday, February 28, in Abuja.

Ireti polled 202,175 votes to emerge as the winner.

El-Rufai’s son wins House of Reps seat in Kaduna

Mohammed Bello El-Rufai of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the eldest son of Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, won the House of Representatives seat in the Kaduna North Local Government Area of the state.

Prince Odi Okojie wins Esan

Prince Odi Okojie, husband to Nollywood's Mercy Johnson won the House of Representatives seat to represent the people of Esan in Edo state.

The politician contested to represent the constituency at the House of Representatives on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and won.

Beni Lar defeats Ex-Minister, Solomon Dalung to clinch Reps Seat for 5th time

The incumbent House of Representatives member representing Langtang North,/Langtang South Constituency, Beni Butmak Lar (PDP) won a record fifth term in office in the National Assembly following Saturday’s polls.

Lar was declared the winner after polling 42, 008 votes to defeat her closest rival, Vincent Venmak Bulus of the ruling APC, who scored 21, 345, and former minister of sports, Solomon Dalung, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who came a distant third, in Plateau state.

Alao-Akala’s Son, Olamiju, Wins Reps Seat in Oyo

The son of former Oyo State Governor, late Adebayo Alao-Akala, Olamiju, has won a seat in the House of Representatives.

The young Akala of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the election to represent the people of Ogbomosho North/South/ Oriire Federal Constituency.

The former Chairman of Ogbomosho North Local Government Area polled 33,268 votes to beat his close rival, Olufemi Onireti of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 27,126 votes.

2023 election: 6 outgoing governors who lost senatorial seats

In what could be described as a shocker, is the loss of the senatorial seats of some prominent Nigerian governors who are known in the country's political arena, to be calling shots in their domain.

In fact, they are losing to candidates who cannot level up to their current political careers in the country.

But these candidates that managed to poll intriguing votes margins are known to be strong men in the political landscape of their territory.

