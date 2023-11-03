AU and ECOWAS have been accused of orchestrating the African woes and have been urged to prepare for the emergence of a new terrorist group

Primate Elijah Ayodele, a popular political cleric, made the revelation in his latest prophetic message on Friday

According to the cleric, African leaders have subjected the continent to slavery over their continuous reliance on dollars and pounds to run the economies

The African Union (AU) and the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) have been accused of being the brain behind the backwardness of Africa and were warned of an emerging terrorist group.

Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church made the accusation in his latest prophetic message and foresaw a new terrorist group in the sub-region, Daily Independent reported.

How African leaders are enslaving the continent

The cleric, in a statement signed by his media office, said the regional organisations are hurting the continent's growth as a result of their bad policies that have tactically enslaved the continent.

Ayodele maintained that the AU and ECOWAS should have worked on a unified currency or strengthened the African countries' currencies to stop the running of dollars and pounds in the continent.

He stressed that if Africa continued to allow foreign currencies to determine its economy, the continent would not grow but would continue to dive into everlasting slavery.

Primate Ayodele calls for unified visa for Africans

Primate Ayodele advised that African countries should crash visa requirements from fellow countries to boost the continent's economy. He lamented that corruption among African leaders and their quest for power is killing the continent.

His statement reads in part:

"AU and ECOWAS are not doing the best, their policies are killing the African continent. The continent can be great if these leaders put heads together to do something tangible. Dollar and Pounds are killing the continent, they have used those currencies to colonize us, we should strengthen our currencies instead of running to those foreign currencies for anything."

