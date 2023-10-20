The spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has called for the arrest of Sheikh Ahmad Gumi

Primate Ayodele made the call in his reaction to Gumi's comment on Christians and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

Gumi on Thursday said that Christians cannot be trusted with Nigeria's security architecture and called on President Tinubu to remove Wike and replace him with a Muslim

FCT, Abuja - Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has called on security agencies to arrest Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, an Islamic cleric, over his attack on Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and comment on Christians.

The Islamic leader on Thursday, October 19, said that Christians cannot be trusted with the security of Nigeria and described the minister as a "satanic person", Tribune reported.

Primate Ayodele asks Tinubu to arrest Sheikh Gumi over comment on Wike Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike

Source: Twitter

Gumi also called on President Bola Tinubu to remove Wike as minister of the FCT and urged him to install a Muslim in the position.

Why Primate Ayodele calls for the arrest of Sheikh Gumi

But in his reaction, the primate, in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, described the Islamic leader as an “evil force that was sent to destabilise Nigeria”.

Primate Ayodele then sent a warning message to Gumi against talking about Christians in Nigeria and allowing the minister to do his job, adding that whatever Wike does would affect everyone in the country and not Muslims alone.

He then warned President Tinubu to be wary of people like Gumi, adding that he was one of the forces who "dined with bandits and terrorists", and that if he was not stop, he would likely destabilise the country.

Ayodele said:

‘’Tinubu should be careful of people like Gumi, he should be arrested and prosecuted."

Source: Legit.ng