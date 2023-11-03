The doors are just opening for Nigerians looking to have a first-time travel experience or relocate to another country

After Kenya and Kazakhstan, Rwanda and the Bahamas are now getting ready to welcome Nigerians without the need for a visa

Travelling over the years has been difficult for Nigerians as passport has fallen by 38 places in a global passport ranking in the last 17 years.

Nigerians looking to have an experience of living outside the country now have more options.

The President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, has declared that the country will grant visa-free travel to all Africans.

Nigerians now have more countries to visit without the need for a visa Photo credit: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Punch reports that the decision adds Rwanda to the list of African countries pushing to create a more integrated continent similar to Europe's Schengen zone.

The Schengen zone comprises 27 European countries that give freedom of movement to citizens with the requirement for passports and various border control measures.

For now, only Gambia, Benin, and Seychelles have a visa-free policy for all Africans. Kenya also recently announced the removal of visa restrictions for Africans.

Africa's free travel movement

Speaking during the 23rd Global Summit of the World Travel and Tourism Council, Kagame emphasised the immense potential of Africa as a unified tourism destination.

His words:

“We should not lose sight of our own continental market. Africans are the future of global tourism as our middle class continues to grow quickly in the decades to come.”

“Any African can get on a plane to Rwanda whenever they wish, and they will not pay a thing to enter our country."

Nigerians can now visit more countries visa-free

It is not only African countries opening their doors, Legit.ng reports that Kazakhstan has also announced visa-free entry for Nigerian visitors.

The Bahamas, a country in the Caribbean, will soon be another country Nigerians can visit without a visa.

The Prime Minister of the Bahamas, Philip Davis, gave the commitment while Benaoyagha Okoyen, the High Commissioner of Nigeria to the Bahamas, paid him a courtesy visit.

After the meeting, a statement was released that there is a proposed agreement between Nigeria and the Bahamas to facilitate the entry of citizens of both countries who are holders of valid diplomatic and official passports into their respective countries.

Source: Legit.ng