Governor Alex Otti has been told to dismiss the thought of evicting northern cattle traders in Abia State

This is on the heels of the over 50 decomposing human bodies that were found at a popular cattle market in the state

The Coalition of Igbo Unions told the governor that the eviction of the cattle traders will only breed ethnic clash and disturb the economic activities of Igbos in the north

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil society, courts and metro

The Coalition of Igbo Unions has called upon Abia State Governor Alex Otti to reconsider his reported intention to remove Northern cattle traders from the state.

This request follows the recent discovery of around 70 decomposed bodies and skeletons near the Abia cattle market in Lokpanta, within the Umuchieze area.

Governor Otti's kingsmen have warned him that the eviction of Hausa cattle traders could ignite ethnic clashes. Photo Credit: Alex Otti

The Igbo group has emphasised the need for dialogue and cautioned against forcibly expelling the traders from their region, as such an action could potentially lead to a crisis affecting Igbo businesses in the North.

These concerns were articulated in a press release jointly issued by the Chairman of the Coalition of Igbo Unions, Obinna Okoroafor; Secretary, Udoka Onwuka; and Public Relations Officer, Maduabuchi Ibe Madu.

Gov Otti warned to avoid ethnic clash

According to the statement made available to Legit.ng on Friday, November, the coalition said:

"We strongly condemn and dissociate ourselves from the ethnic profiling being perpetrated by Governor Alex Otti against our brothers from Northern Nigeria doing business at the Umunneochi Cattle Market.

“This is because the move by Alex Otti to forcefully eject the Northern businesses at the cattle market will have a negative boomerang effect on Igbo traders in the North and across Nigeria.

“The plight of Northern traders in the cattle market if not handled satisfactorily will set a dangerous precedent which will ignite violence and clashes in various parts of Nigeria against Igbos.”

Governor Otti, who revealed the discovery of the bodies during a media briefing on Sunday, also expressed apprehension regarding the state of insecurity, indicating that the market had become a haven for criminals and kidnappers.

In response to the government's position, Buba Abdullahi, the spokesperson for the Northern traders' community, expressed their displeasure during a press conference on Thursday, interpreting it as a veiled directive for their eviction from the state.

Peter Obi blames security over multiple decomposing bodies discovered in Abia

Meanwhile, Peter Obi has condemned the gruesome killing of multiple persons found in a popular cattle market in Abia State.

The Labour Party presidential bannerman described the incident as a reflection of the level of insecurity in Nigeria.

Obi urged that the security of lives and properties should remain a top priority for the government at all levels.

