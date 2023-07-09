President Bola Tinubu has been declared the new chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The Nigerian president was elected at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), on Sunday, July 9.

The event was held at the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, The Sun reported.

President Tinubu in his remark said:

“We will take democracy seriously. Democracy is very tough but it is the best form of government.”

