Two APC senators representing the state and an APC member of the Federal House of Representatives for their victories at the Appeal Court

The recent judgment of the Appeal court favoured Senators Ned Nwoko, Joel-Onowakpo Thomas and Senator Ede Dafinone

On Wednesday, November 1st, the appellate court upheld Honourable Francis Waive's election and declared him the authentic lawmaker of the Udu/Ughelli North/South federal constituency

Delta state, Asaba - The Delta State and National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba recently delivered its verdict which led to the sack of some senators.

Ede Dafinone and Ned Nwoko make the list of Delta senators who have emerged victorious at the court.

While some accepted their fate and moved on, few headed to the court of appeal seeking a reverse of the judgment.

In a recent development, the appellate court delivered its judgment which favoured some of the aggrieved senators under the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Court of Appeal upheld the victories of three Delta senators and a member of the House of Representatives.

This article presents a list of the senators who have emerged victorious in Delta state at the court of appeal:

The senators are:

1. Prince Ned Nwoko (Delta North Senatorial District)

Senator Ned Nwoko is a major player in Delta state politics.

The National and State Houses of Assembly Election Tribunal sitting in Asaba, the Delta State capital, upheld the victory of Senator Ned Nwoko of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In its judgment, the court declared Nwoko as the lawful winner of the Delta North Senatorial Election held on February 25, 2023.

The three-man Tribunal led by Justice Catherine Ogunsola dismissed the petition filed by Ken Kanmma of the Labour Party (LP) for lack of merit.

2. Joel-Onowakpo Thomas (Delta South Senatorial District)

Tribunal, Appeal Court Judgment: List of Delta Senators Who Have Emerged Victorious.

The Senator representing Delta South Senatorial District, Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, emerged victorious at the court of appeal, Asaba division.

The appellate court on Wednesday, November 1, set aside the judgement of the National and State Houses of Assembly election petitions tribunal and upheld the victory of Senator Onowakpo as the winner of the February 25 Delta South Senatorial District election.

Justice Olubunmi Oyewole held that the five issues in the appeal filed by the Senator were meritorious.

The judge noted that the earlier judgement given by the tribunal was set aside with a cost of N250,000 awarded against Michael Diden aka Ejele and the PDP.

3. Ede Dafinone (Delta North, South, and Central senatorial districts)

As he is fondly called, Oyibo Okpe Sen. Ede Dafinone is the Senator Representing Delta Central.

The Court of Appeal, Lagos division, on Wednesday, November 1, dismissed the judgment of the National Assembly Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba and upheld the electoral victory of Senator Ede Dafinone, senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District.

In a unanimous judgement delivered today, the appellate court upheld Dafinone’s appeal and dismissed the cross-appeal filed by his opponent, Chief Ighoyota Amori of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

4. Francis Waive of (Udu/Ughelli North/South federal constituency)

Hon Waive secured a major victory at the appellate court on Wednesday, November 1.

The Court of Appeal, Lagos division, on Wednesday, November 1, set aside the judgement of the National Assembly Elections Tribunal Asaba and affirmed the victory of Hon. Francis Ejiroghene Waive.

The court in its judgment, declared Waive as the duly elected member representing Ughelli North, Ughelli South, and Udu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives in Delta state.

