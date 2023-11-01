The House of Representatives candidate Hon. Francis Ejiroghene Waive has emerged victorious at the Court of Appeal

In a ruling delivered on Wednesday, November 1, the court upturned the tribunal's verdict and declared Waive as the winner of the February election held in Ughelli North, Ughelli South, and Udu Federal Constituency

The court also dismissed the cross-appeal filed by his major rival, Solomon Awhinawhi of the PDP

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over 2 years of experience covering political parties and movements

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Court of Appeal, Lagos division, on Wednesday, November 1, set aside the judgement of the National Assembly Elections Tribunal Asaba and affirmed the victory of Hon. Francis Ejiroghene Waive.

Waive celebrates his victory at the Court of Appeal. Photo credit: Francis E. Waive

Source: Facebook

House of Reps candidate wins at Appeal Court

The court in its judgment delivered today, declared Waive as the duly elected member representing Ughelli North, Ughelli South, and Udu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives in Delta state.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

This is coming a few weeks after the lower court ruled that Waive was not qualified to contest the 2023 general elections because the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed to publish Waive’s educational qualifications which were submitted to INEc as required by law.

In a unanimous judgment delivered on Wednesday, the appellate court upheld Waive’s appeal and dismissed the cross-appeal filed by his opponent, Solomon Awhinawhi of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Vanguard reported.

The Court awarded N500,000 each as cost against Solomon Awhinawhi, PDP and INEC, Daily Independent report added.

Hon Waive reacts to Appeal Court victory

The excited lawmaker took to his Facebook page and reacted to his victory at the appellate court.

Honourable Waive wrote:

"VICTORY AT COURT OF APPEAL

"The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos this morning re-affirmed my victory at the February 25th 2023 polls as the undisputed winner of the election as Honorable member representing the entire people of Ughelli North Ughelli South Udu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

"I am forever grateful to God Almighty for the privilege to serve my people. I appreciate the entire people of Ughelli North Ughelli South Udu Federal Constituency for the massive support I continue to enjoy from my people. I commend the Justices of the Court of Appeal for restoring justice and faith in our judiciary by ensuring that an ordinary citizen without money and connections get fair hearing and judgement."

Appeal Court delivers judgment in Akpoti-Uduagan’s Senatorial poll

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, delivered a shocking judgment against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi state.

The court on Tuesday, October 31, affirmed Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan as the duly elected candidate of the Saturday, February 25 election.

Delivering its judgment, the court dismissed the appeal filed by Abubakar Ohere for lacking in merit.

Governor Alex Otti wins at appeal court

In another report, Governor Alex Otti of Abia state secured another victory at the court of appeal sitting in Kano, barely two weeks after the governorship election petition tribunal sitting in his state upheld his election in the March 18 governorship poll.

In its ruling on Friday, October 20, the appeal court dismissed the verdict delivered by the Federal High Court sitting in Kano, which reportedly sacked the Abia governor.

Source: Legit.ng