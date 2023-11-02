The Appeal Court sitting has ordered a bye-election in the Birninkudu/ Buji federal constituency of Jigawa state

The appellate court gave the verdict after declaring the 2023 election in the federal constituency inconclusive

The court ordered INEC to conduct a bye-election across eight polling units in the constituency within 30 days

FCT, Abuja - The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja has declared the 2023 election in the Birninkudu/ Buji federal constituency of Jigawa State inconclusive.

The chairman of the panel, Justice Ogochuku Anthony Ogakwu, in his ruling affirmed the verdict of the election tribunal in Dutse, Daily Trust reported.

Ogakwu ordered the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a bye-election across eight polling units within 30 days.

Magaji Dau Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has filed an appeal challenging the victory of Hon Adamu Yakubu, of the People Democratic Party (PDP).

