Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has become the major actor receiving much of the accusing fingers in the growing political crisis in Rivers State.

Wike earlier served the state on two terms before he handed over to his anointed candidate, Siminalayi Fubara, who was sworn in on May 29.

But on Monday, October 30, Fubara was served an impeachment notice by the state House of Assembly in which the governor claimed that he had not done anything wrong for him to be served the impeachment notice.

This has led to political unrest, and the house has been divided into factions, with the majority appearing to be on the side of Wike

Reacting to the development, Chetam Thierry Nwala, a lawyer and activist, who spoke on Arise TV on Tuesday, October 31, alleged that Wike was demanding 25 of the state allocation and that the governor even offered to give the minister 10 per cent of the state allocation.

Nwala claimed that Wike appointed almost all the commissioners, aides, and even a chief security officer to the governor.

The activist alleged that the commissioners Wike appointed were disrespecting Governor Fubara, adding that all of these led to the revolt from the embattled governor and why he could not maintained that agreement reached between the duo before the election.

Source: Legit.ng