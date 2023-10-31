Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum on Tuesday, October 31, appealed to feuding party members in Rivers state to sheath their swords and let peace reign.

According to Vanguard newspaper, the chairman of the forum, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state, said this while reading the communiqué after an emergency meeting in Abuja.

PDP govs move to unite feuding chieftains

The forum also offered its platform to Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers, and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, to resort to peaceful containment of other issues involved, Channels Television reported. Wike is the current minister of the federal capital territory (FCT).

The emergency meeting was held at the Oyo state governor's lodge, Asokoro.

Mohammed said:

“The Forum deliberated on issues of concern to the Forum, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the nation and reached the following conclusions:

“The PDP Governors were alarmed at the recent developments in Rivers State and welcome the intervention of Mr. President to bring the crisis to an end.

“The meeting urged all parties to the Rivers State crisis to sheath their sword and resort to peaceful means of resolution. The Forum further offers its platform for quick and just containment of the issues involved.

“The meeting noted the recent judgement of the Supreme Court on the 2023 presidential election and believes that this brings an end to the presidential election cycle as there must be an end to litigation."

Wike-Fubara feud "resolved"

Furthermore, after reading the prepared speech, Governor Mohammed explained that the crisis between Wike and Fubara had been resolved.

According to him, the dispute between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, who are both members of the PDP, “has been resolved".

He said:

"As you can see, our brother governor is here; he has resolved with his mentor.”

