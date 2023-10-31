Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has said the political crisis rocking Rivers State was being looked into by the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to The Nation, Wike, a former governor of the state, disclosed the development after a meeting with the PDP Governors in Abuja on Tuesday.

Wike stated that the PDP has taken over the crisis and that it was never an ethnic issue as against speculation.

The Rivers State House of Assembly earlier served impeachment notice on Governor Siminalayi Fubara on Monday, October 30.

Source: Legit.ng