Enugu state, Enugu - The Enugu state high court has delivered a crucial judgment in favour of Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice A. O. Onovo on Thursday, October 26, declared the proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra by the Southeast Governors' Forum as illegal, unconstitutional, and null and void, Vanguard reported.

Recall that in 2017, the Southeast Governors Forum, led by former Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state, proscribed IPOB activities.

The Punch reported that the development led to the federal government under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari listing IPOB as a terror organisation three days later.

However, IPOB leader Kanu, approached the court to seek the reversal of the prescription and demanded N8bn in damages "for the physical, mental, emotional and psychological trauma he was subjected to."

Court awards N8bn for damages to Nnamdi Kanu

In his judgment on Thursday, Justice Onovo agreed with Kanu and declared IPOB proscription "unconstitutional and illegal."

The court also ordered the defendants, the FG headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the governors, to pay Kanu N8,000,000,000.00 (eight billion naira) as damages and to tender a public apology to him through national dailies.

Court releases 7 IPOB supporters, fines police N130m

This is coming a few weeks after the outlawed IPOB secured the freedom of seven of its members who were arrested and illegally held in various detention centres by security agencies.

Kanu's counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, said the IPOB supporters were also awarded N130m in damages against security agencies.

Source: Legit.ng