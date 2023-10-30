State House, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, said the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N5.9 billion for the construction of access roads for the Abuja light rail system.

Wike disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has set a timeline for the completion of the Abuja light rail project, The Punch reported.

Federal Executive Council has approved N5.9bn for Abuja Light Rail access roads Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

He stated this while addressing State House correspondents after the week’s Council meeting on Monday, October 30.

The FCT minister emphasised the importance of preparing the access roads to the railway station.

“Today council approved the award of contract for the construction of access roads for the Abuja light rail. You are aware that Mr. President has given the directive that he wants to ride on the metro line.

“Now it will not be possible if there are no access roads to commuters in communities around.”

Abuja Light Rail Project: Wike Gives Contractors 8-Month Ultimatum for Completion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that on Wednesday, August 23, Wike gave a fresh order regarding the Abuja light rail.

Wike who frowned at the dysfunctional state of the Abuja light rail, directed the permanent secretary to complete payment to the Chinese concession company in order to conclude rehabilitation of the rails within eight months.

The FCT minister gave the ultimatum during an inspection of the Abuja Metro Station in Idu and at the Airport Station on his first assignment outside the office, less than 48 hours after the swearing-in of the 45 new ministers.

Tinubu tells Wike what he wants from him

Tinubu urged Wike to deliver the Abuja metro line project in the nation’s capital.

The President told Wike not to give him land if he asked but to ensure he delivered the metro line as he would love to ride in it.

Wike moves to restore Abuja Rail Transit

Legit.ng also reported that Wike said his administration would instantly begin to revive the abandoned Abuja light rail system and get it working in a few months.

He disclosed this during his inspection of the rail and the rail stations as he lamented the state of the infrastructure. Former President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the Abuja Rail Transit in July 2018, but it failed to take off.

Source: Legit.ng