Nine Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) of INEC have been appointed by Bola Tinubu's led federal government

Presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale confirmed the development on Wednesday, via a statement

According to Ngelale, the president urged the appointees to abide by the highest standards of professional and ethical conduct in the discharge of their duties

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, October 25, confirmed the appointment of nine Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tinubu appoints new INEC commissioners on Wednesday, October 25. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

The new appointments were announced in a statement issued and signed by the presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale on Wednesday.

According to the statement shared by an aide to President Tinubu on social media, @DOlusegun via X page (formerly Twitter), the appointments are for a term of five (5) years each, subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate.

The statement reads:

"By powers vested in him by Section 154 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999, Amended) and Section 6 of the Electoral Act (2022), President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of nine (9) new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a term of five (5) years each, subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate."

The details of the new RECs and the states are listed below

Those appointed include:

Mr. Isah Shaka Ehimeakne — Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner Mr. Bamidele Agbede — Ekiti State Resident Electoral Commissioner Mr. Jani Adamu Bello — Gombe State Resident Electoral Commissioner Dr. Taiye Ilayasu — Kwara State Resident Electoral Commissioner Dr. Bunmi Omoseyindemi — Lagos State Resident Electoral Commissioner Alhaji Yahaya Bello — Nasarawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner Prof. Mohammed Yalwa — Niger State Resident Electoral Commissioner Dr. Anugbum Onuoha — Rivers State Resident Electoral Commissioner Mr. Abubakar Fawa Dambo — Zamfara State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Ngelale stated further that President Tinubu expects the new appointees to deliver their duties with utmost professionalism.

Source: Legit.ng