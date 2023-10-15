The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed means of transmitting results in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi governorship elections

The INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said election results will be uploaded on its Result Viewing Portal, IReV

Yakubu urged members of the public to disregard the report that INEC will transmit election results manually in Bayelsa state

Ajaokuta, Kogi state - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it will upload the governorship election results in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi governorship elections on its Result Viewing Portal, IReV.

The Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said INEC would follow the laws for accreditation and results collation during the state’s elections, Vanguard reported.

Yakubu disclosed this while monitoring the mock accreditation exercise in Ajaokuta Local Government Area ahead of the November 11 Kogi governorship election.

He asked the public to disregard what the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Bayelsa state said about transmitting results manually

“That’s going to be the procedure and it’s for that reason that I will advise you also for those who are registered on the IREV portal.

“That in the next two hours or so, go to the IREV portal and you will see the result of the mock accreditation from all three states.

“We are uploading, as we have done in previous elections.”

As reported by The Punch, Yakubu said INEC has top-notch security arrangements and deployment in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo states.

The INEC boss said the electoral body was already working with security agencies and would meet next week in Abuja.

“Next week Friday there is going to be a high-level meeting in Abuja co-chair by myself and the National Security Adviser in which all the security chiefs will be present, no representation to discuss the issue of security.

