Nigeria's electoral body has expressed readiness to conduct the off-cycle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi State

Chairman of the electoral body, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, announced that over 46,000 ad hoc staff have been deployed to the three states

He also stated that the deployment of non-sensitive materials has been done as he confirmed the conclusion of mock accreditation

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced on Friday, October 20, that it has already dispatched all the non-sensitive materials for the upcoming governorship elections on November 11 in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states.

The commission's chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, announced this during a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Abuja.

On Friday, October 20, INEC announced the deployment of non-sensitive materials and 46,084 staff. Photo Credit: INEC

Source: Twitter

Yakubu revealed that these three elections will encompass 5,409,438 registered voters expected to cast their votes in 10,510 polling units across 649 electoral wards in 56 local government areas.

As reported by Daily Trust, he said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“So far, all non-sensitive materials for the election have been delivered to the three states. Other preparatory activities, including training, are on course. Valuable lessons have been learnt from the 2023 general election for improved performance in the forthcoming elections."

INEC confirms completion of mock accreditation

Yakubu revealed that INEC had conducted mock accreditation involving actual voters in designated polling units in the three states.

He stated that the objective of the mock exercise was to test the efficacy of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and to upload the result to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

According to The Nation, he said:

"Both tests were successful. We look forward to improved performance of the BVAS in voter accreditation and result upload in the forthcoming elections.”

In addition to these preparations, Yakubu said the commission intends to utilize 46,084 regular and ad hoc staff for the three elections.

Similarly, he said INEC has accredited 126 national and international organizations, with a combined deployment of 11,000 observers for the upcoming elections.

INEC promises to upload Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi governorship election results on IReV

In another report, INEC has disclosed means of transmitting results in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi governorship elections.

The INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said election results will be uploaded on its Result Viewing Portal, IReV.

Yakubu urged members of the public to disregard the report that INEC will transmit election results manually in Bayelsa state.

Source: Legit.ng