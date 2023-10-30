The leadership of the national assembly and some of its members are not at peace

In what could be described as a fresh drama, the Chief Whip of the Senate, Muhammed Ali Ndume, called the president of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio to order

According to Ndume, his role involves holding the Senate president accountable for adherence to established legislative norms

FCT, Abuja - The Chief Whip of the Senate, Muhammed Ali Ndume, on Sunday, October 29, has shed more light regarding the seemingly frosty relations between him and the president of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

Ndume explains why he walked out of Akpabio

Ndume, who appeared as a guest on Channels Television, “Sunday Politics”, downplayed Akpabio's impeachment.

Recall that Ndume staged a walkout on Akpabio and said he left during plenary after trying to bring the Senate’s attention to what he felt were violations on Tuesday, October 17.

The senator representing Borno South under the All Progressives Congress (APC) emphasized his superior experience in legislative matters compared to Akpabio, The Nation reported.

Responding to questions on his perceived grouse with Akpabio, Ndume said he cannot destroy the house he helped to build in reference to the role he played towards the emergence of Akpabio as Senate President, Vanguard report added.

Ndume said:

“I don’t have a problem with Akpabio. My problem, maybe the way he handles the situation.

"On that day, he was supposed to invite me and we would talk one-on-one but he took advantage of the gavel.”

Ndume clears the air on Akpabio's impeachment as Senate president

On the alleged lingering plot to impeach Akpabio as President of the 10th Senate, he said:

“I am hearing that but it isn’t new. But it isn’t likely to happen; I can tell you that.”

Ndume called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sign an executive order on unexplained wealth.

