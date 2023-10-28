President Bola Tinubu has been accused of working to manipulate the 2027 presidential election by appointing APC members as RECs of INEC

Fisayo Soyombo, an investigative journalist, made the allegation on Saturday, saying that one of the newly appointed NEC for INEC, Etekamba Umoren, was a former chief of staff to Senate President Godswill Akpabio

According to Soyombo, Umoren was once joined in a petition where Akpabio was accused of diverting N22bn from Akwa Ibom State

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has been accused of working ahead of the 2027 presidential election by appointing members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Fisayo Soyombo, an investigative Nigerian journalist, made the allegation in a tweet on Saturday, October 28, alleging that the president was strategising to have his hold on Nigeria beyond 2027.

Tinubu has started strategising ahead of the 2023 election Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Tinubu appoints 10 RECs for INEC

Earlier this week, President Tinubu approved the appointments of ten RECs for INEC who were to serve for a period of five years.

The investigative journalist alleged that the move was to obliterate any opposition from clinching the presidential seat in the 2027 presidential election.

Soyombo fingered Etekamba Umoren, the first name of the new list, alleging that he was an ally of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and a member of the ruling APC.

Akpabio, new INEC REC once charged to court together, Soyombo alleges

According to Soyombe, Umoren was joined in a petition where Akpabio was accused of withdrawing N22bn from the treasury of Akwa Ibom State and purportedly diverted the fund to a “sundry personal use and unjustifiable expenditures”.

The journalist argued that Umorem had served as a permanent secretary in Akwa Ibom government house, a former chief of staff to Akpabio when he was the governor and a one time secretary to the state government (SSG) in Akwa Ibom.

His statement reads in part:

The senate that will confirm or reject Umoren is chaired by Umoren’s mentor and principal Akpabio.

The backdoor manipulation of voter choices in 2027 has kicked off four years ahead of schedule!

