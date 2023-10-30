Global site navigation

BREAKING: Tinubu to Replace Chief of Staff, Gbajabiamila? President Breaks Silence

by  Ridwan Adeola

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Monday, October 30, played down reports doing the rounds that Femi Gbajabiamila may soon be replaced due to allegations of trading government appointments.

President Tinubu said he has “100% confidence” in the integrity of his Chief of Staff.

President Tinubu reiterates trust in Gbajabiamila. Photo credit: Femi Gbajabiamila
'Halt campaigns of calumny against Gbajabiamila': Tinubu

The president requested that all “campaigns of calumny” against him “must stop forthwith”.

Legit.ng reports that President Tinubu passed the vote of confidence on Gbajabiamila during the fourth Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting of his administration at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

He said:

“First of all, let me reiterate to all of you that I’ve heard the stories flying around. Mistakes will be made and perfection is only for God Almighty. I have 100% confidence in the integrity of my chief of staff.
"All campaigns of calumny against him must stop forthwith. If I make mistakes, I’m ready to own up to it.”

