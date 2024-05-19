Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football worldwide.

London, United Kingdom - A pleasant day to you and welcome to Legit.ng's coverage of the English Premier League (EPL) match featuring Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates Stadium in North London.

Arsenal are second in the EPL and two points off leaders Manchester City, who are hosting West Ham concurrently. 'The Gunners' need to beat Everton and hope City drop points to win their first title in 20 years.

Arsenal and Everton slug it out in a crucial EPL final day match. Photo credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

