Arsenal Vs Everton: EPL Final Game 2024, Match Stream and Latest Update
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football worldwide.
London, United Kingdom - A pleasant day to you and welcome to Legit.ng's coverage of the English Premier League (EPL) match featuring Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates Stadium in North London.
Arsenal are second in the EPL and two points off leaders Manchester City, who are hosting West Ham concurrently. 'The Gunners' need to beat Everton and hope City drop points to win their first title in 20 years.
Follow all the updates here:
Kindly refresh the page for fresh updates.
Arsenal vs Everton live stream
The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.
For live streaming, subscribers will be able to watch the game via the Discovery+ app or website.
Arsenal vs Everton kick-off time
The match will start at 4 pm Nigerian time on Sunday, May 19.
To avoid match-fixing, all 10 final-day fixtures are played at the same time.
Arsenal captain Odegaard on club's title challenge
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has said all the players have taken big steps following their unsuccessful bid for the EPL title last season.
The former Real Madrid man stated this while speaking to TNT Sports.
Arsenal injury update
Bukayo Saka left the action at Old Trafford in the final few minutes of his last outing after a strong challenge from Sofyan Amrabat saw him tumble down the side of the pitch and into the stadium LED screens.
His injury status is currently unknown but coach Mikel Arteta has said the star forward is "going to be fine".