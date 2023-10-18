Senator Ali Ndume has made some clarification on the reason why he stormed out of the chamber during plenary on Tuesday, October 17

Ndume said Senate President Godswill Akpabio denied him the opportunity to speak on a motion on border closure

The lawmaker representing Borno South senatorial district said he told his deputy that he was going for prayer

FCT, Abuja - The Chief Whip of the Senate, Ali Ndume, has explained the reason why he staged a walkout on the Senate Present, Godswill Akpabio.

Ndume said he left during plenary after trying to bring the Senate’s attention to what he felt were violations on Tuesday, October 17, Daily Trust reported.

Ndume said he told his deputy he was going to pray Photo Credit: Godswill Akpabio/@Malindume

The senator representing Borno South senatorial district stated this during an interview with BBC Hausa.

Explaining further, he said Senator Kawu Sumaila proposed a motion on closing the border between Nigeria and Niger Republic.

He said initially it was Kawu’s motion was not urgent but Akpabio allowed him to finish what he wanted to say

“The closure of the border was not initiated by the President of Nigeria, but rather during his tenure as President of ECOWAS. As such, he has the authority to advocate on our behalf.

“In order to address this matter, it is imperative to involve the President of our nation, but I was not afforded the opportunity to convey this message.

“While this was happening, it coincided with the time of prayer, prompting my departure. Consequently, my colleagues misconstrued my exit, and the journalists changed the meaning of my exit,”

He added that he told his deputy that he was going to pray, and then he left.

