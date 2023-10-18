Senator Ishaku Abbo from Adamawa State has apologised to Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President, over the allegation that he was behind his political travail

Abbo said he was not apologising to return to the Senate, but he was convinced that the Senate president knew nothing about the allegation he had levelled against him

After the court of appeal sacked him, Abbo, at a press conference on Monday, said that the Senate President was behind his travails

FCT, Abuja - Senator Ishaku Abbo, the lawmaker representing Adamawa North Senatorial District in the upper chamber, has tendered an unreserved apology to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Abbo, who was sacked by the court of appeal in Abuja on Monday, October 16, said he apologised not because he wanted to return to the Senate but because he was highly convinced that the Senate President knew nothing about his removal.

The embattled senator earlier accused Akpabio of being behind his sacking by the court because he did not support his emergence as the Senate president. He added that he and four other Senators were the targets, and Senator Orji Kalu from Abia State was the next target.

Senator Abbo apologizes to Akpabio

But in an interview on AriseTV, the lawmaker apologised and withdrew his statement. He said:

"My apology is because I am deeply convinced that he is not involved in my sack. After swearing on his mother’s grave, I felt sorry."

He said the press statement he issued was due to the information he had at his disposal and that a lot of things unfolded within the next 24 hours that he made the allegation.

Why court sacks Ishaku

The appeal court had agreed that the election that produced Abbo did not follow Section 137 of the 2022 Electoral Act, sacked him and declared Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s Amos Yohanna as the winner of the election.

During the hearing, the court removed the number of void votes, and after recounting, the court discovered that Abbo did not win the election and declared Yohanna as the authentic winner of the poll.

See video of his interview here:

