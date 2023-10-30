A fresh crisis has engulfed the Rivers State House of Assembly as the lawmakers on Monday, October 30, launched an impeachment proceeding against the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara

The House also removed its leader, Edison Ehie, for alleged supervision of the burning of the Assembly Complex on Sunday night, October 30

But commenting on the political situation in the south-south state, Barrister Festus Ogun said unlike Ehie who was removed on Monday, October 30, it is impossible for the Rivers House of Assembly to impeach Governor Fubara today (Monday)

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Constitutional lawyer, Barrister Festus Ogun, has said the Rivers state House of Assembly cannot remove Governor Siminalayi Fubara on Monday, October 30.

Ogun who said this via his known X (formerly Twitter) handle said he foresees a constitutional crisis happening in Rivers state.

Lawyer says it'll be difficult for Rivers lawmakers to remove Governor Fubara. Photo credits: Festus Ogun, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Fubara: 'Constitutional crisis looms in Rivers', lawyer

According to the legal practitioner, Governor Fubara cannot even be suspended “pending the process of impeachment”.

Ogun wrote:

“Impeachment is not a tea party. Under the Constitution, there is no way the Rivers House of Assembly can impeach Governor Sim TODAY. Interestingly, the Governor cannot be suspended pending the process of Impeachment. I’m afraid a constitutional crisis looms in Rivers State.”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Rivers State House of Assembly has reportedly commenced impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara.

The political upheaval in Rivers state may not be unconnected with the speculated fracture in the relationship between the governor, Fubara, and the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Legit.ng also reported that a fresh crisis engulfed the Rivers State House of Assembly amid rumours of an impending impeachment process against the state Governor Fubara.

According to Channels Television, the state lawmakers on Monday, October 30, removed its leader, Ehie.

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that an explosion rocked the Rivers State House of Assembly complex on Sunday night, October 29.

The incident came amid alleged moves by some lawmakers to impeach Governor Fubara.

Legit.ng also reported that Wike was accused of plotting to use the Rivers State Assembly to impeach Governor Fubara.

There have been speculations of political acrimony between Wike and Fubara recently over the control of Rivers state. Commenting on the situation, Abdul Rasheeth, a media aide to former vice president Atiku Abubakar, revealed that Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Wike, have been feuding over the past week.

