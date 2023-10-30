The governor of Rivers state, Similanyi Fubara, has addressed his supporters regarding his alleged removal

Fubara on Monday decried he did nothing wrong to warrant his impeachment by the Rivers State House of Assembly

He however alleged that the state's security agencies have been compromised as operatives shot at him recently

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - Governor Similanyi Fubara of Rivers state has spoken up about the political crisis rocking the state.

Similanyi Fubara claimed despite being a governor of River State, security operatives shot at him directly. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Fubara claims security operatives shot at him directly

Addressing some of his supporters at the assembly complex on Monday morning, October 30, the governor accused security agencies of compromise, Daily Trust reported.

He spoke after Edie Edison, his strong ally, was impeached as Majority Leader of the Rivers House of Assembly.

The governor, who said he had committed no offence to warrant impeachment, asked those after him to come out openly, Channels TV reported.

He said:

“From what I have seen the security agency is even compromised. They were shooting at me directly but it doesn’t matter, somebody will die one day.

“When people here ask who is this Fubara? He is that man that was killed for his struggle. I am not against anybody. I’m not planning anything against anybody that I don’t know where these things are coming from.”

Fubara has reportedly fallen out with his predecessor and current Minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

However, Abdul Rasheeth, a media aide to former vice president Atiku Abubakar, revealed that Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Wike, have been feuding over the past week.

Everyone will die one day - Rivers Gov

Fubara reacts to impeachment plot, says: “I have committed no offence”

Earlier Legit.ng reported that the plot to impeach Governor Fubara thickens.

But Fubara has insisted he has not committed any offence to warrant impeachment by the members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Fubara, who assured the people of the state of getting the dividends of democracy, said he would speak on the matter at the appropriate time.

Tear gas fired at Rivers Assembly over planned impeachment of Gov Fubara

Meanwhile, a fresh crisis engulfed the Rivers State House of Assembly amid rumours of an impending impeachment procedure against the state Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The state lawmakers on Monday, October 30, removed its leader, Edison Ehie.

Sacked Ehie, is a strong supporter of Governor Fubara. He was said to have frustrated the initial attempt to initiate impeachment proceedings against the governor.

