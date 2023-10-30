The Rivers State House of Assembly was set ablaze by suspected political thugs over the alleged move to impeach the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara

The minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and his allies are allegedly seeking to impeach Fubara

Already, the House of Assembly's majority leader, Honourable Edison Ehie, has been removed

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Rivers State House of Assembly has reportedly commenced impeachment proceedings against the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

A report on Monday, October 30, by Television Continental (TVC) noted this development.

There are multiple reports about the imminent impeachment of Governor Fubara. Photo credits: Martin Amaewhule, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Several lawmakers allegedly want Fubara removed

The move comes less than 12 hours after the partially burning of the State House of Assembly complex by hoodlums.

The members of the House of Assembly had earlier suspended the the majority leader, Ehie Edison.

The impeachment notice was signed by 24 out of the 32 members of the State House of assembly.

The state governor who is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was a protégé of the immediate past Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike. Wike is currently the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT).

The political upheaval in Rivers state may not be unconnected with the speculated fracture in the relationship between the governor, Fubara, and Wike.

Meanwhile, Daily Trust reported that Governor Fubara's loyalists stormed the Rivers State House of Assembly amid the alleged plot to remove him.

The governor’s men chanted songs in indigenous language.

