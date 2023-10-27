Congratulations are in order as the Supreme Court upheld Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's election

The court on Thursday, October 26 announced Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 poll and dismissed all appeals including that of Atiku Abubakar, filed against his electoral victory

Surprisingly some PDP governors have taken turns to congratulate President Tinubu on his win against Atiku and Peter Obi at the apex court

Benue state, Makurdi - The former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has also joined his folks to congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the affirmation of his electoral victory by the Supreme Court.

Ortom sends a message to Atiku and congratulates Tinubu on his victory at the Supreme Court. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Samuel Ortom, Atiku Abubakar

Supreme Court: Ortom reacts to Tinubu's victory, sends message to Atiku, Nigerians

He maintained that the apex court's judgment was a victory for democracy and the independence of the country’s democratic institutions, Vanguard reported.

Ortom in a statement issued in Makurdi by his aide, Terver Akase appealed to all Nigerians irrespective of political leaning to put aside their “political differences and rally behind President Tinubu as he steers the ship of the country’s development at this trying time in the life of the nation.”

Speaking further to Tinubu's major rival, Atiku Abubakar, the former governor pointed out that “now is the time to move beyond politics and unite in support of the president while he takes on the tremendous responsibility of governance, The Punch reported.

Part of the statement reads:

“Chief Ortom commends President Tinubu’s commitment to economic reforms, which may be difficult at the moment but will certainly yield positive results in the long run.”

Ortom has joined the list of PDP governors who have recently visited Tinubu, to rejoice with him over his win at the apex court.

Governor Adeleke of Osun state, Douye Diri of Bayelsa state, and former Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike stormed Tinubu's office alongside other APC chieftains to celebrate with the president on Thursday, at the Villa in Abuja.

“Elections are over”: Jonathan reveals Tinubu’s next agenda

In a similar development, former President Goodluck Jonathan reacted after visiting President Bola Tinubu following his victory at the Supreme Court.

Jonathan urged Nigerians to end the tension in the land and move the country forward.

“There are certain things we discussed so that the country must move forward,” Jonathan said.

Wike reveals what Tinubu will do after Supreme Court verdict

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that FCT minister, Nyesom Wike congratulated Tinubu and said the president can now focus on what he promised and was supposed to do for Nigerians, after his win at the Supreme Court.

The former Rivers state governor stated this while addressing newsmen at the Supreme Court Complex in Abuja on Thursday, October 26.

