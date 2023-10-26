The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the Supreme Court

Wike said Tinubu can not focus on Nigerians and his duties without being distracted by speculation

The former Rivers state governor said the apex court has clarified that FCT's special status has nothing to do with calculating election votes

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, has reacted to the verdict of the Supreme Court affirming the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 general election.

Wike congratulated Tinubu and said the president can now focus on what he promised and was supposed to do for Nigerians, Channels TV reported.

Wike says Tinubu can now focus on governance after Supreme Court verdict

The former Rivers state governor stated this while addressing newsmen at the Supreme Court Complex in Abuja on Thursday, October 26.

“What he said was that in terms of calculating, you must not win the FCT before you are declared president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Is that FCT is like another state. So, you don’t need to say that if you don’t win FCT, therefore you cannot be declared.

“I congratulate Mr President, I think this has come to an end, no more speculation. So that Mr President can focus, do what he’s supposed to do for Nigerians”

Supreme Court affirms Tinubu winner of 2023 presidential polls

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Court rejected Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi's appeal challenging Tinubu's election.

In a decision monitored by Legit.ng on Thursday, October 26, the court determined that Atiku and Obi's appeal did not have a solid legal basis.

The decision was unanimously agreed upon by all the seven presiding justices of the apex court.

APC reacts as Supreme Court affirms Tinubu’s victory

The All Progressives Congress (APC) congratulated Tinubu after defeating Atiku and Obi at the Supreme Court.

The ruling party said on Tinubu’s mandate it would stand as the apex court confirmed him as the validly-elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Supreme Court gives verdict On 25% FCT votes

The Supreme Court upheld the ruling of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal on the 25 per cent of votes in Abuja.

Justice John Inyang Okoro noted that scoring 25% of votes in the FCT is not a mandatory requirement for the declaration of a candidate as the winner of the presidential election

