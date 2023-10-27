Former president Goodluck Jonathan paid a visit to President Bola Tinubu at the villa on Friday, October 27

This is coming barely 24 hours after the Supreme Court delivered judgment in favour of Tinubu, declaring him the winner of the 2023 presidential election

Immediately after his meeting with the president, Jonathan insisted the nation must move forward and the time of politicking is over

State House, Abuja - Following the Supreme Court’s validation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s electoral victory, former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan says, Nigeria must move forward.

Jonathan urged Nigeria to focus on the main issues and accept the Supreme Court’s judgment. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

As reported by Channels TV, the ex-president stated this while briefing journalists at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa after meeting with Tinubu on Friday, October 27.

According to the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), there are certain challenges the president must address now and Nigeria is blessed with resources to lead Africa economically, The Cable report added.

He noted that those are the kinds of discussions he will continue to have with Tinubu, adding that his briefings on foreign programs will also not be left out.

Jonathan maintained further that the time for playing politics is over and Tinubu must focus on the nation's ailing economy.

According to him, there is a need to end the tension and move forward together as Africa’s most populous nation, urging Tinubu's opponents to accept the apex court's judgement.

Jonathan called on all political leaders, including the former president to eschew bitterness and work together in harmony for the country’s overall good.

He stated thus:

“There are certain things we discussed so that the country must move forward. Elections are over, we must move forward.

“Yes, we have challenges economically now, we still have all it takes to lead. These are some of the issues I will continue to have a conversation with Mr President, including briefing him on all my foreign programmes because they are not personal issues.”

