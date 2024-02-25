Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President, has urged President Bola Tinubu to emulate the reform approach of President Javier Milei of Argentina instead of faulting opposition parties and his predecessor.

Atiku, who ran for the presidency in 2023 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), highlighted that both Tinubu and Milei inherited troubled economies in 2023 but employed different strategies for recovery.

Atiku Abubakar continues to roll out economic advisory details to President Bola Tinubu. Photo Credit: Luis Robayo

Source: Getty Images

In a statement titled ‘Argentina’s Javier Milei approach to reforms should serve as a lesson for Tinubu,’ Abubakar emphasised that Nigeria’s leader could learn from Milei’s efforts, inspiring investor confidence.

He stressed the importance of implementing clear economic rejuvenation policies and showing leadership through sacrifice to address discontentment, particularly among the youth, cautioning against scapegoating the opposition for societal grievances.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"I read a recent report in the Reuters titled: Argentina’s market double down on Milei as investors ‘start to believe’.

"I took a keen interest in reading the report because I know quite well that Argentina and Nigeria closed the last quarter of the year 2023 on a similar path of economic downturn."

He mentioned that in mid-2023, Nigeria saw a change in government, while Argentina welcomed its new leadership in December of the same year.

Despite both countries facing economic challenges, the approaches taken by the respective leaders differed.

President Javier Milei of Argentina, who took office on December 10, 2023, inherited a more dire economic situation than Nigeria.

As contained in the statement, Atiku said:

"Nigeria is where we are today simply because of what Tinubu has done or did not do.

"His shifting the blame on the opposition and, even ridiculously, his predecessor is needless and myopic. Market forces don’t play politics. They respond to your actions and inactions."

He mentioned that President Milei's primary electoral pledge was to revamp the Argentine economy following a period of sluggish expansion, soaring debt, triple-digit inflation (standing at 160% upon assuming office in December 2023), and a 40% poverty rate.

Atiku highlighted that his initial objective was to kickstart implementing strategies to attain enhanced macroeconomic stability and foster increased international competitiveness.

Source: Legit.ng