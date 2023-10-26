The action of a popular PDP governor has got many talking in the nation's polity

The governor of Bayelsa state joined his counterparts in the party to congratulate Tinubu after the Supreme Court upheld his election and dismissed the appeal filed by Atiku Abubakar

Governor Douye Diri's action surprised many as he has now joined the camp of FCT minister, Nyesom Wike who claimed to be working for Tinubu and is still a member of the PDP

State House, Abuja - In what could be described as a shocking but interesting development, is the recent action of a governor in the opposition party.

Supreme Court Verdict: Surprise As PDP Gov Joins APC Chieftains at Tinubu's Office, Video Trends.

Diri is seen alongside Wike, congratulating Tinubu after Supreme Court verdict

One of the governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), reportedly on Thursday, October 26, joined many in the party, to rejoice with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This was after the Supreme Court affirmed Tinubu's election and declared him as Nigeria’s duly elected president in the 2023 general election.

Wike, Diri congratulates Tinubu

Legit.ng reported that after the unanimous decision of the seven-member panel, well-wishers at the Villa rushed into President Tinubu’s office to congratulate him.

While this was ongoing, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state, who is a member of the PDP, was captured in a video rejoicing with the president, Daily Trust reported.

He walked up to the nation’s number one citizen and shook hands with him.

Tinubu, who was basking in joy, was heard saying, ‘Oh! Diri, you are looking good. I used to see him on television.”

Nyesom Wike, the minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), who is also a PDP chieftain, was seen in the president’s office.

Video emerges as Diri, Wike rejoice with Tinubu

The video surfaced online as Governor Douye Diri PDP visited President Tinubu at State House, Abuja after the Supreme Court affirmed the Nigerian leader's win in the 2023 election.

Watch the video below:

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nyesom Wike has reacted to the verdict of the Supreme Court affirming the victory of President Tinubu in the 2023 general election.

Wike congratulated Tinubu and said the president can now focus on what he promised and was supposed to do for Nigerians.

The former Rivers state governor stated this while addressing newsmen at the Supreme Court Complex in Abuja on Thursday, October 26.

Meanwhile, the PDP has said it is appalled by the judgement of the Supreme Court in the petition filed by its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

In a statement signed by Debo Ologunagba, the PDP spokesperson, obtained by Legit.ng on Thursday, October 26, the main opposition party alleged that the apex court has failed Nigerians.

