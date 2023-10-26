Nigeria's main opposition party, the PDP, has expressed its profound disappointment with the loss suffered at the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court upheld President Bola Tinubu's victory and dismissed PDP's Atiku Abubakar's appeal

Following the development, the PDP said the nation's electoral system is not credible and it (the PDP) is focused on entrenching it

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it is appalled by the judgement of the Supreme Court in the petition filed by its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Recall Atiku, 76, filed the petition against the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Bola Tinubu as winners of the February 2023 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

PDP fumes over Supreme Court’s judgement. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Supreme Court’s judgement: "We're alarmed", PDP

In a statement signed by Debo Ologunagba, the PDP spokesperson, obtained by Legit.ng on Thursday, October 26, the main opposition party alleged that the apex court has failed Nigerians.

The PDP reiterated its resolve, saying it remains determined to pursue a “credible electoral system that can guarantee a government that truly derives its legitimacy from the people”.

The PDP’s statement partly reads:

"The PDP and indeed majority of Nigerians are alarmed, disappointed and gravely concerned with the reasoning of the Supreme Court.

"The PDP asserts that it is indeed a sad commentary for our democracy that the Supreme Court failed to uphold the provisions of the law. Instead, it trashed the expectation of majority of Nigerians who looked up to it as a Temple of Impartiality."

The PDP continued:

"Nigerians are still at a loss as to how the Supreme Court condoned the serious issues of forgery, falsehood and perjury on the altar of technicalities.

"The PDP remains undeterred and charges Nigerians not to be discouraged or allow the judgement to detract from their collective quest for the entrenchment of a credible electoral system that can guarantee a government that truly derive its legitimacy from the people."

Tinubu hails Supreme Court

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu said the Supreme Court’s judgement which affirmed his electoral victory will “put a stop to trials in the media and public space”.

President Tinubu was speaking to the media moments after the apex court dismissed the opposition candidates’ appeals and upheld his electoral victory in the February poll.

Source: Legit.ng