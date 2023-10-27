On Thursday, October 26, President Bola Tinubu was declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election by the Supreme Court

Justice Inyang Okoro dismissed the appeals filed by Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, challenging the February 25 election victory of Tinubu, for lacking merit

Following his major win at the highest court, Tinubu assured his aides that their jobs were now secured

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has told his special aides that their jobs are secured following the con­firmation of his election victory by the Supreme Court in the February 25, 2023 pres­idential poll.

Tinubu's aides rejoiced with him after the Supreme Court judgment. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

Tinubu assures his aides after Supreme Court verdict

Daily Independent reported that the aides, the state chief of protocol (SCOPE), Victor Adeleke and his special adviser on media and publici­ty, Ajuri Ngelale; aide de camp (ADC), Lt. Col. Nurudeen Yusuf, as well as other security and po­litical appointees, thronged his office on Thursday, October 26, im­mediately after the court’s pro­nouncement, to congratulate him on his landmark victory.

Basking in the euphoria of the victory, Tinubu received them and announced first to Ngelale and Adeleke that their jobs were safe before the ADC, who spoke on their behalf, congratulated Tinubu, saying:

“Gentlemen, we want to con­gratulate the president having been confirmed by the Supreme Court as a five-star General, as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”

This was followed by the ob­servance of a short prayer for the president on his victory, ThisDay report added.

Watch the video below:

