The Oyo state chapter of the ruling APC has hailed the tribunal's judgment which was ruled in favor of Tinubu

In a statement on Thursday, Oyo APC spokesperson, Olawale Sadare congratulated Tinubu and described the ruling as "the best thing to have happened in the nation's democracy"

The party however urged Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to accept the highest court's judgment and work with Tinubu for the progress of Nigeria

Oyo state, Ibadan - The Oyo state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed excitement following the affirmation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory by the Supreme Court.

The party described the Thursday, October 26, judgment of the apex court which gave final validation to the victory of Tinubu at the February 25, 2023 poll "as the best thing to have happened to the nation's democracy".

Oyo APC has urged Atiku and Obi to support Tinubu's government after the Supreme Court's loss. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar

Atiku, Peter Obi urged to accept Supreme Court's judgment and work with Tinubu

The party therefore called on the petitioners to join hands with the APC administration in order to move the country forward.

Recall that the Apex Court, on Thursday, threw out the appeals of the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, and validated Tinubu's victory, thus putting to rest all issues generated before, during and after the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement issued by its publicity secretary, Olawale Sadare, and made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, Oyo APC congratulated President Tinubu and his Vice, Senator Kassim Shettima over a landslide victory at the apex court.

The party appreciated the efforts of the APC's national chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, and others who fought spiritedly at the court to safeguard the wishes and aspirations of the majority of the Nigerian electorate who freely chose the APC candidate at the poll.

"Now that both Abubakar Atiku and Peter Obi have exhausted all options to upturn the popular mandate freely given to President Bola Tinubu by Nigerians, we are urging them and their supporters to come to term with the reality on ground and establish contact with Mr. President for possible collaboration on the success of the Nigerian Project," Oyo APC stated.

"Focus on reviving the economy": Tinubu urged after landmark victory at S' Court

Earlier, Sadare urged President Bola Tinubu to focus on his national assignment after defeating his major rivals at the Supreme Court.

In a chat with Legit.ng, he said:

"So our major focus as a party is for Tinubu to address the economy: the hardship in the land, occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

"We are concerned about the state of the economy, how it will be revived and ensure the dividend of democracy in Nigeria is maintained."

Tinubu hails Supreme Court

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu said the Supreme Court’s judgement which affirmed his electoral victory will “put a stop to trials in the media and public space”.

President Tinubu was speaking to the media moments after the apex court dismissed the opposition candidates’ appeals and upheld his electoral victory in the February poll.

