The Supreme Court on Thursday, October 26, affirmed Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the duly elected president of Nigeria

In its judgment, the court dismissed Atiku Abubakar's appeal for lacking merit and declared Tinubu as the valid winner of the February 25 presidential election

Justice Inyang Okoro of the Supreme Court said it had in past judgements, made it clear that there was a difference between the election result collation system and the IReV portal

Olawale Sadare, the spokesperson for the Oyo state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the Supreme Court judgment which upheld Aswaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's election victory.

Recall that the Supreme Court, on Thursday, October 26, affirmed Tinubu of the APC, as the valid winner of the presidential election that was held in the country on February 25, 2023.

Tinubu’s election was challenged by his two major opponents – Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi.

Justice Inyang Okoro delivering its judgment on Thursday, dismissed an appeal by Obi to sack Tinubu over the double nomination of Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The apex court also, in its lead judgement that was prepared and read by Justice Okoro, held that there was no merit in the petition that Atiku, filed to nullify the outcome of the election.

Reacting to the development, in a chat with Legit.ng, Mr. Sadare held that the highest court's judgment is expected while noting that Atiku and Obi have no meaningful case against Tinubu in the first place.

Mr Sadare said:

"It was expected. In the first instance, both Atiku and Obi had no cause to drag President Tinubu to the tribunal and later to the Supreme Court. They had just vowed to waste the time of the court and then later, at the end of the day, waste the time of Nigerians. Because it was so apt and so clear that Tinubu won the election in a free and fair exercise. And INEC was transparent with the electioneering exercise, as shown with the surprising figures Labour Party, a new opposition party amassed in the presidential poll.

"Be that as it may, the victory of Tinubu has been perfected by the Supreme Court's judgment and everything has been rested."

Sadare speaks on APC's next move, counsels Tinubu after victory at the Supreme Court

Speaking further, the APC spokesperson in Oyo state revealed that the party is more interested in the revival of Nigeria's economy and the progress of the citizenry.

He however urged President Tinubu to focus on the growth and progress of the nation especially, Nigreia's ailing economy.

"So our major focus as a party is for Tinubu to address the economy: the hardship in the land, occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

"We are concerned about the state of the economy, how it will be revived and ensure the dividend of democracy in Nigeria is maintained."

Tinubu hails Supreme Court

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu said the Supreme Court’s judgement which affirmed his electoral victory will “put a stop to trials in the media and public space”.

President Tinubu was speaking to the media moments after the apex court dismissed the opposition candidates’ appeals and upheld his electoral victory in the February poll.

PDP reacts as Supreme Court dismisses Atiku's case, shares resolve

Meanwhile, the PDP has said it is appalled by the judgement of the Supreme Court in the petition filed by its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Recall Atiku, 76, filed the petition against the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Bola Tinubu as winners of the February 2023 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement signed by Debo Ologunagba, the PDP spokesperson, obtained by Legit.ng on Thursday, October 26, the main opposition party alleged that the apex court has failed Nigerians.

