President Bola Tinubu has urged the opposition not to add distractions to the country

Tinubu said the Supreme Court's verdict has halted shenanigans, innuendos, and media trials

The president hailed the Supreme Court for "demonstrating an indivisible commitment to the rule of law and humanity”

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, October 26, said the Supreme Court’s judgement which affirmed his electoral victory will “put a stop to trials in the media and public space”.

Tinubu moments after the apex court dismissed the opposition candidates’ appeals and upheld his victory in the February poll.

President Tinubu speaks to the media after the Supreme Court judgement. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

Tinubu hails Supreme Court

In a video sighted by Legit.ng, the Nigerian leader, 71, hailed the Supreme Court, which he said was thoroughly committed to the rule of law.

Tinubu was flanked by loyalists like Femi Gbajabiamila (Chief of Staff), Dapo Abiodun (governor of Ogun state), Nyesom Wike (minister of the federal capital territory, FCT), and Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (the All Progressives Congress, APC national chairman) while reacting to the Supreme Court’s judgement.

His words:

“We understand the suffering of the country. You don’t need additional distractions to be able to concentrate on building a new economy for the people. And inclusive one for that matter.

“The judgement of the Supreme Court put a stop to shenanigans, put a stop to innuendos, put a stop to trials in the media and public space.”

Tinubu further praised the apex court, saying it “demonstrated indivisible commitment to rule of law and humanity”.

He also said the Supreme Court was committed to “do justice for all Nigerians regardless of ethnic, religious or any other biases”.

Supreme Court confirms Tinubu's win

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Court rejected Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi's appeals challenging Tinubu's election.

In the verdict monitored by Legit.ng, the apex court held that Atiku's appeal as the People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and Obi of the Labour Party (LP) did not have a solid legal basis.

Source: Legit.ng