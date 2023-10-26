Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded the Supreme Court's verdict affirming President Bola Tinubu's victory at the 2023 presidential polls.

In a statement released on Thursday, October 26, Buhari described the verdict as relief for him and Nigerians.

He urged the appellants to stretch their hands of fellowship to President Tinubu and allow his government to fulfil the All Progressives Congress's (APC) promises.

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil society, courts and metro

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Supreme Court's decision regarding the appeals made by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

Buhari views this decision as a source of relief, not only for himself but also for the majority of Nigeria's citizens.

Ex-President Buhari handed over the government affairs to Tinubu on Monday, May 29 2023. Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar/Horacio Villalobos/Mr Peter Obi

Source: UGC

In a statement released by his former media aide, Garba Shehu, the ex-president emphasized that the September 6 verdict from the Presidential Election Petition Court, which upheld President Tinubu's victory, essentially reaffirms the collective will of the majority of the people, resisting the determined efforts of a minority that fought fiercely.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said:

“Now that we have arrived at the last bus-stop, after a tortuous 8-months of expensive legal journey, the nation deserves a break. The opposition has fought a good fight. Having now exhausted their rights as constitutionally allowed, they should take the hand of fellowship extended by the Tinubu/Shettima @OfficialAPCNg government.

"Let them allow the Government to run their administration and the people to enjoy the full benefits of the promises the All Progressives Congress (APC) made."

Buhari expressed his concern about the low voter turnout across the country, particularly in urban areas, and stressed the need for this to change, given the widespread acceptance and vitality of democracy in Nigeria.

He conveyed his best wishes to President Tinubu and his team for a successful term in office.

Dele Momodu reacts as Supreme Court dismisses Atiku, Peter Obi's appeals

Meanwhile, Chief Dele Momodu, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has hailed former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

He stated that the two appellants who lost at the Supreme Court in their appeal against President Bola Tinubu deserve to be congratulated.

Momodu stated that going to court is a fundamental right that must be exercised to strengthen Nigeria's democracy and toughen up its judiciary.

Source: Legit.ng