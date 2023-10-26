Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr Peter Obi have been urged to work with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

This call was made by a pro-Tinubu group in Abuja shortly after the Supreme Court affirmed the victory of the President

The group noted that it was time to allow smooth governance and the fulfilment of Tinubu's 'Renewed Hope' agenda

Shortly after the Supreme Court confirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's election victory on October 26, candidates Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) received an appeal to collaborate with the President and work together for the nation's progress.

This request comes from the Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiatives (CGGCI), which organized a unity rally to commemorate the President's Supreme Court victory.

Following the apex court's verdict, Bola Tinubu's place as the 16th president of Nigeria has been sealed. Photo Credit: NESG

Source: Twitter

The group invited all Nigerians to support the Renewed Hope Agenda and have faith in the government's ability to lead Nigeria to a better future.

Thousands of ruling APC supporters joined the group in celebrating this outcome, marching from Eagle Square to the Supreme Court with banners and placards expressing gratitude to the judiciary for their decision.

Speaking with journalists during the rally, the National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi, said:

"the judiciary has done an exceptional job by delivering the most sound judgement ever in the history of election petition in Nigeria, by strengthening critical issues of legal dichotomy, democracy has indeed won."

Tinubu's supporters urge Atiku, Obi to partner with president

According to Ogenyi, Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President and Mr Obi, a former governor, should be quick to give appropriate advice devoid of politics and self-aggrandisement.

He urged them to continue reigning on their supporters to embrace peace and tranquillity.

He said:

"We wish to reiterate and call on all those who participated in the last Presidential election to join the new Nigeria of our dream, an egalitarian Nation where peace and justice shall reign.

"We specifically single out the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, not to abandon Nigeria.

"It is our opinion that they should stay back and contribute meaningfully to the project Nigeria."

Ex-President Buhari reacts to Supreme Court’s verdict affirming Tinubu’s victory

In another report, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded the Supreme Court's verdict affirming President Bola Tinubu's victory at the 2023 presidential polls.

In a statement released on Thursday, October 26, Buhari described the verdict as relief for him and Nigerians.

He urged the appellants to stretch their hands of fellowship to President Tinubu and allow his government to fulfil the All Progressives Congress's (APC) promises.

Source: Legit.ng