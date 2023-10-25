An important message has been sent to President Bola Tinubu ahead of the Supreme Court's final judgment

Tinubu has been urged to focus on his national assignment even if the apex court does not rule in their favour

Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and his Labour Party counterpart have been urged to accept their fate if the highest court rules otherwise

A former Senator, Ben Murray-Bruce has sent an important message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) regarding his legal battle at the Supreme Court.

Tinubu, Atiku and Peter Obi have been urged to accept their fate if the Supreme Court's judgment does not favour them. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

He called on Tinubu, the candidate flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, to accept tomorrow's (Thursday, October 26, 2023) Supreme Court judgement.

Ben Bruce who represented the Bayelsa East Senatorial District, in Bayelsa state at the National Assembly, made this appeal in a series of tweets shared on his X page (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, October 25.

He appealed to the presidential candidates to accept whatever verdict the highest ourt would come up with, advising them to synergise to restore and revive Nigeria’s economy and Naira.

The former lawmaker at the National Assembly tweeted:

"Whatever the judgment of the Supreme Court tomorrow, I hope that all parties to the election and the appeal accept it because the Supreme Court is final. After tomorrow, there must be no more political rancour. We should all unite and face the task of rescuing the economy, especially the Naira and undoing the damage the previous administration did.

"We cannot be in election mode forever. Governing mode must now begin in earnest. We can resume partisanship in four years. From tomorrow, our squabbles must no longer be with each other but against insecurity, criminality, economic hardship and disunity."

Supreme Court announces date to deliver judgment on Atiku, Obi’s appeals against Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Court fixed a date for the judgment on the appeals by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, against President Tinubu.

The Supreme Court’s Director of Information, Dr. Festus Akande, in a telephone call on Wednesday, October 25 disclosed that the judgment on the appeals had been scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday), October 26.

Why Supreme Court must sack Tinubu, declare Atiku president, PDP member reveals

Meanwhile, a member of the PDP, Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar, has urged the Supreme Court to sack President Tinubu.

He said the apex court should declare the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar as Nigeria’s president.

Abubakar, who is the Director General, Media of Atiku The Light Organisation, said the Supreme Court sacking Tinubu will save Nigeria.

Peter Obi releases statement after Supreme Court reserved ruling on appeal

Obi revealed that a society is endangered when the rule of law is threatened.

In a lengthy post via X on Tuesday, October 24, Obi noted that "when the rule of the powerful and the rule of the rich and the mighty replaces the rule of law."

His reaction came almost 24 hours after the Supreme Court reserved judgment for his appeal against Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng