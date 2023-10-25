The judgement day for the appeals filed by Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi, against President Bola Tinubu, has been fixed

The Supreme Court’s Director of Information, Dr. Festus Akande, has announced Thursday, October 26 as the judgement day

Atiku and Obi are asking the Supreme Court to set aside the presidential election tribunal's judgement which affirmed Tinubu's victory

FCT, Abuja -The Supreme Court has fixed a date for the judgment on the appeals by the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party, Peter Obi, against President Bola Tinubu.

As reported by The Punch, the Supreme Court’s Director of Information, Dr. Festus Akande, in a telephone call on Wednesday, October 25 disclosed that the judgment on the appeals had been scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday), October 26.

Supreme Court announced Thursdays as judgment day for Atiku, Obi’s appeals against Tinubu Thursday Photo Credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/ Atiku Abubakar/ Mr Peter Obi

He said:

“Tomorrow,Thursday, has been fixed for the judgment on the appeals brought by Atiku and Peter Obi.”

