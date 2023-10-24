The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has made a bold statement as Nigerians await the judgment of his appeal against President Bola Tinubu

In a lengthy social media message, Obi narrated the shortcomings that will befall Nigeria if the judicial system isn't transparent

Obi's statement is coming almost 24 hours after his appeal was stalled for a later date, according to the 7-member panel of the apex court

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has revealed that a society is endangered when the rule of law is threatened.

In a lengthy post via X on Tuesday, October 24, Obi noted that "when the rule of the powerful and the rule of the rich and the mighty replaces the rule of law."

On Monday, December 23, the Supreme Court reserved the judgment on Peter Obi's appeal against President Bola Tinubu. Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi

His reaction came almost 24 hours after the Supreme Court reserved judgment for his appeal against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Obi wrote:

"When that happens, justice becomes a commodity to be traded between the rich and powerful and a cult of corrupt judiciary operatives.

"When a democracy is based on faulty justice, it opens society to apparent dangers."

Recall that Legit.ng reported earlier that Justice John Okoro, who led a seven-member panel in charge of the appeal, stated that the parties involved would be informed once the judgment was ready.

Obi, over time, has appealed to the apex court to approach its verdict in line with the realities of Nigerians and their will as citizens seeking rapid and positive change.

Obi said:

"The rich and powerful can trample on the rights of the lowly, as there are no consequences for infractions or lawless acts.

"This can be the groundwork for a democracy to graduate into an autocracy."

