A Nigerian man has shared his joy on social media after completing his late father's house which he wasn't able to finish

The young man who lost his father in 2022 said things were so tough for him and he suffered a lot with no help from anyone

Fortunately, things turned around for good after he promised to complete his father's abandoned house if he opened ways for him

A Nigerian man has shared how he was able to complete a building which his father was unable to finish up before his demise.

According to the young man, the abandoned project was a source of severe pain to him following his father's passing.

Man completes late father's house Photo credit: @chrisrbn1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man overjoyed after completing dad's house

The man identified as chrisrbn1 said his father sadly lost his life in 2022, and since then, things have been tough for him.

However, he promised his late father that he would complete his abandoned project if he opened ways for him.

Taking a leap of faith, he went to the market and began to purchase things for the completion of the house.

Chris said God answered his prayers and he was able to compete his father's project which had been a burden to him.

In a video, he displayed the transformation process of the house and expressed his utmost happiness.

In his words:

"After my father's burial, I took the picture of this structure and promise my father that I will complete it if he opens ways for me. I collected list from the carpenter. We went to the market and bought nails and wood. Next day, work begin. Things began to change and God is working too. God is happy. No cap.

"My true life story: I’m the last born in my family. My Dad died 2022, I suffered alot with no help because seeing my father’s abandon project is a big challenge to me and my brothers then I promise my dad if he open ways for me that I will complete his abandon project.

"God answered my prayers 2024 and I start fulfilling the promise I made to my father on February 2024. At least my father will be happy wherever he is, Gods time is the best."

Reactions as man completes late father's house

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Ambassdor Nwachukwu said:

"But u would put the same effort when he was alive and make him enter into it b4 he die."

@vanmolbic said:

"How much did roof of that house cost you, from wood to zinc plus workmanship, I will appreciate your response."

@user9165133934581 wrote:

"This is just the beginning nwannem, bigger ones is coming. God bless you more."

@eze onyekachi remarked:

"I feel inspired. I bought zinc and nails as well, God help me to fulfill my promise to him while he's still alive."

@inspector added:

"Congratulations and may God continue to bless you more and more in Jesus name Amen."

Watch the video below:

Man finishes bungalow for parents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man started a building project without informing his parents. They did not know till he finished.

At the foundation stage, the man called a pastor to dedicate the project and he anointed the floor in prayer.

Source: Legit.ng