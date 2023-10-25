Peter Obi and the Labour Party's camp have raised an alarm over the judgment date announced by the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court earlier on Wednesday announced that it would deliver its judgment on the appeals filed by Obi and his PDP counterpart, Atiku Abubakar

But the camp of Obi wondered why the apex court would deliver its judgment so fast and suspected fowl play in the decision

FCT, Abuja - The camp of Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, has reacted to the announcement made by the Supreme Court that it would deliver its judgment on the appeal filed by their subject.

It was earlier reported that the Supreme Court has fixed Thursday, October 25, to deliver its verdict on the appeal filed by Peter Obi and his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Peter Obi's camp kicks as Supreme Court fixes date to deliver judgment on appeals Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi

Atiku, Obi appeal PEPC judgment upholding Tinubu's victory

Atiku and Obi are appealing the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), which dismissed their petitions in early September and upheld President Bola Tinubu's victory as the 2023 presidential election winner.

The PEPC dismissed the petitions filed by Obi and Atiku on the grounds that they did not present any evidence to justify their claims against the victory of President Tinubu in the general election.

On his part, Atiku voyaged to the United States and sought the academic records of President Bola Tinubu at the Chicago State University through a magistrate court. His prayer was granted, and he accused the president of presenting a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Supreme Court speaks on Atiku's evidence from Chicago State University

Atiku has presented his conclusion as new evidence before the Supreme Court, but one of the judges of the apex court, during the hearing, pointed out that two letters from the Chicago State University are contradictory.

But the court on Wednesday, October 25, announced that Atiku, Obi and Tinubu would know their fate on Thursday. Reacting to the announcement, the Labour Party's candidate's camp, Peter Obi Media Arm (POMA), said:

"There is a calculated albeit desperate attempt to have the Supreme Court deliver Judgement on Peter Obi and Atiku’s petition to forestall admitting fresh evidence on Tinubu’s criminal records set to be released by the FBI sooner.

"This corruption is striking and stinking!"

Supreme Court: "PDP, Atiku deep in hallucination”, APC fires opposition

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC has said that Atiku Abubakar and the PDP are in a delusional trance in the hope to unseat President Bola Tinubu with their certificate forgery allegation at the court.

According to Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the APC, Atiku and the PDP are already set for another round of spectacular defeat.

The PDP and Atiku are asking the Supreme Court to upturn the verdict of the PEPC, which affirmed the victory of President Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election.

