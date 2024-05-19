In a heartwarming reunion that captured the attention of many online, a Nigerian man returned to his homeland after a decade abroad to surprise his parents

The emotional encounter took place at the airport, where his parents initially mistook him for his elder brother, who frequently visited

However, their confusion was quickly replaced with unbridled joy as they realised it was their long-absent son

His parents were excited to see him. Photo credit: @mr_tov

Source: TikTok

But as the truth dawned on them, their faces lit up with beaming smiles and happy tears.

The emotional airport reunion was a moment to cherish, with the parents pouring out prayers and blessings for their long-lost son.

Their joy was palpable, and their love for each other shone brighter than ever, as shown by @mr_tov.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

House of Faith said:

“I haven't been to Nigeria for 20 years exactly this year.”

Jumoke Jummy wrote:

“You are lucky you have a praying mother. Al her prayers will come to pass in your lives.”

Megan Ann commented:

“Your mother is so beautiful.”

JaycuteOfficial also commented:

“Welcome Home bro.”

Shelaine:

“So he really is yOur brother. Enjoy your time with your family.”

Epa-8 Yu:

“They look shocked.”

9•Barbree•9:

“Wait you’re this guy.”

Ellery Malmgren:

“I love!!!”

Source: Legit.ng