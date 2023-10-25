The Supreme Court, the final arbiter of justice, will deliver judgement in Nigeria's disputed presidential election on Thursday, October 26

The country's main opposition parties described the results of the February 2023 election as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as “heavily doctored and manipulated"

Less than 24 hours to the close of the cases brought by the opposition parties, the Labour Party, which came third in the election, says it is very confident of victory in court

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) has said it will be victorious at the Supreme Court on Thursday, October 26.

According to Vanguard, the party disclosed this on Wednesday, October 25, through its national legal officer, Kehinde Edun.

Labour Party optimistic of victory. Photo credit: Senator Athan Nneji Achonu

Source: Facebook

Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, is the party's presidential candidate.

Speaking ahead of the judgement day, The Nation quoted Edun as saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"We are expecting victory because that is what justice demands; that is what Nigerians want. We will not lose hope. We have presented our case before the court.

“We are confident of victory for the Labour Party and for Nigerians. We know that there will be jubilation everywhere in Nigeria.”

Tinubu's minister is funding crisis, LP alleges

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that LP's leadership under Julius Abure alleged that the minister of State for Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, is behind the lingering crisis in its camp.

LP raised this alarm in a statement signed by Prince Kennedy Ahanotu, national youth leader of the party, and shared on its website, on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

Supreme Court: "Why the rush?" Obi’s camp

Legit.ng also reported that the camp of Obi reacted to the announcement made by the Supreme Court that it would deliver its judgment on the appeal filed by their subject.

The apex court on Wednesday, October 25, announced that Atiku Abubakar, Obi and President Bola Tinubu would know their fate on Thursday. Reacting to the announcement, the Labour Party's candidate's camp, Peter Obi Media Arm (POMA), fumed.

Source: Legit.ng