Lauretta Onochie, the former chairman of the NDDC under Muhammadu Buhari's administration, has commended Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC chairman

Olukoyede recently ordered staff of the EFCC to declare their assets, and Onochie took to her social media page to commend the move

However, some Nigerians took to the comment section of the post to express their mixed reactions about her remark

FCT, Abuja - Nigerians have started reacting to the commendation of the new chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( ) by Lauretta Onoche, the former chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) under immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari.

Onochie took to her X page, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday evening, October 24, to commend Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC chairman, for ordering staff of the commission to declare their assets.

She claimed the move was a good start for the new boss.

Buhari appointee speaks on new EFCC chairman's move

Dele Oyewale, the spokesperson of the EFCC, declared the development in a statement published on the commission's website on Tuesday.

He said the directive was with immediate effect.

In her reaction, Onoche said:

"New EFCC Chair Olukoyede makes a beautiful start. Orders all @officialEFCC Staff to declare assets."

Nigerians react as Buhari appointee hails EFCC chairman

But in the comment section, some Nigerians expressed their views about the development. See their reactions below:

Eleberi said the move should go around government agencies and departments. He said:

"This move should go around in all departments: the simple term for it should be "lifestyle AUDIT" this action is needed since yesterday."

Rotimi Adeosun commended the development. He said:

"Nice move; charity begins from home."

Victor commended the choice of Olukoyede as the new EFCC chairman. He said:

"Jagaban made a good choice with him...may Nigeria succeed."

Shaba Baba Muhammad maintained that their salaries should be reviewed after declaring their asset. He said:

"After ordering them to declare their assets, he should also improve their welfare and salaries."

