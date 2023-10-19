Senate President Godswill Akpabio has lamented that he and other former governors were being treated like Pablo Escobar, a Colombian drug lord

Akpabio said he had his own share of embarrassment when the EFCC invited him for interrogation over a frivolous petition

The former governor of Akwa Ibom cited the case of his counterpart in Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, adding that the EFCC entered the house through the roof

FCT, Abuja - Godswill Akpabio, the President of the Nigerian Senate, has lamented that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) often embarrassed former governors in Nigeria and treated them like the Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar at the expiration of their tenure in office.

The Senate president made the disclosure during the screening and confirmation of President Bola Tinubu's nominee for the position of the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, The Cable reported.

Akpabio accuses EFCC of being more sensational in its investigation

Akpabio argued that the anti-graft agency often treated high-profile suspects as if they were dealing with Pablo Escobar.

Escober was a popular drug lord from Colombia. He was killed in the 1990s following a global manhunt for him that lasted for several years.

He said he was summoned by the EFCC ahead of the 2023 general election over a frivolous allegation, adding that the anti-graft agency has been more sensational than real investigation in his activities.

Akpabio recounts sad experience with EFCC

The Senate President stressed that the EFCC went as far as sharing his letter informing the commission about his unavailability with the public.

Akpaio said the EFCC chairman released the letter to the public because it carried his stamp, and that it was just to embarrass him before the election but he emerged a victor.

Noting that he has had his own share about the embarrassment. He said:

“I don’t see how the EFCC will arrest a former governor and come through the rooftop as if they are taking Pablo Escobar. It happened to Rochas Okorocha."

