A candidate in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has lamented being stigmatised over his score

While noting that it is his first Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) experience, he expressed sadness over his situation

Mixed reactions trailed his lamentation on Facebook as people trolled him for his grammatical error

A Nigerian man, Solidj John, has cried out on social media over how he has been treated since he wrote the 2024 UTME.

In a Facebook post, John shared his low UTME score and noted that it was his first JAMB experience.

John said his UTME score has subjected him to stigmatisation. Photo Credit: Solidj John, jamb.gov.ng

He lamented that everyone turned their backs on him. John said he scored 151 in the exam. John wrote:

"I've not been really grateful to myself right from the day i sawed my UTME result. Seeing myself scoring 151 Aggregate have made everyone to turn their back on me and this is my first JAMB experience."

Some netizens, however, tackled John for the grammatical blunders in his Facebook post, while others encouraged him.

JAMB said 76% of candidates scored 199 and below in the exam.

Solidj John's lamentation stirs reactions

Timothy James said:

"Why won't you fail where you "sawed" you jamb score."

King Marvy said:

"Ooohkay.

"U sawed your jamb result.

"Oooohkay."

Japheth Nathaniel said:

"Jamb did a mistake in ur score .

"It should be 20 total.

"Which one is Sawed ."

Femi Akingboye said:

"Please don't lose hope on yourself.

"Remember,when there is life there is hope.

"And please do not say those words to yourself.pls..."

Egwuda Hossana said:

"It's a matter of time they will come back,dont give up on ur self failure is a stepping stone to success next year is there,more study is required of u now and always ask God to help you."

Ihu Oma Benjamin said:

"U can use your score to gain admission into university or rather polytechnic."

