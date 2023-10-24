President Bola Tinubu has received a report from the Taiwo Oyedele-led Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms

The Oyedele report, which was tagged ‘Quick Win Report,’ was received by the president alongside Zacch Adedeji, the acting chairman of the FIRS

Tinubu then ordered Hadiza Bala Usman, his Special Adviser on Policy Coordination, to see to the conveying of the FEC meeting on the request of Oyedele to address members

Aso Villa, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu received a ‘Quick Win Report’ from the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, led by its chairman, Taiwo Oyedele, on Tuesday, October 24.

In a statement from the presidency sent to Legit.ng, the committee was earlier saddled with the responsibility of improving the revenue profile of the country as well as its business environment.

Bola Tinubu receives quick win report from Taiwo Oyedele Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

President Tinubu assures of implementation of Taiwo Oyedele report

After receiving the report, President Tinubu commended the Oyedele-led committee for their work and assured them of his support on the review and implementation of key recommendations they have made.

The statement reads in part:

''I have listened attentively to your report. Charting the critical path forward for Nigeria’s economic recovery is crucial to all of us. I want to say thank you to your delegation."

Tinubu orders Hadiza Bala Usman to convey FEC meeting

The president further granted the committee's request to address members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting and present their works to the cabinet members, noting that the outcome would facilitate economic growth.

President Tinubu further directed his Special Adviser on Policy Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman, to see to the coordination with the relevant government officials for the session.

Speaking at the event, Zacch Adedeji, the Acting Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), promised to see to the implementation of the committee's recommendations, adding that they may apply, until they are approved by President Tinubu.

"Civil servant can't have N5m for housing": Tinubu speaks on EFCC activities

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has commented on how the EFCC would operate under his administration and how corruption would be tackled.

Tinubu, at the Nigerian Economic Summit on Monday, wondered how a civil servant would have close to N3-N5m to get housing without corruption; thus, he said mortgage banks would be introduced.

In his address, the president also expressed commitment to review the salaries and remuneration of judges and judicial workers, adding that change and plan were sacrosanct.

Source: Legit.ng