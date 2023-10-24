President Bola Tinubu has commented on how the EFCC would operate under his administration and how corruption would be tackled

Tinubu, at the Nigerian Economic Summit on Monday, wondered how a civil servant would have close to N3-N5m to get housing without corruption; thus, he said mortgage banks would be introduced

In his address, the president also expressed commitment to review the salaries and remuneration of judges and judicial workers, adding that change and plan were sacrosanct

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has spoken on the activities of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) while reiterating how his administration planned to champion the fight against corruption.

The president made the comment while speaking at the Nigerian Economic Summit (NES) in Abuja on Monday, October 24 and was monitored by Legit.ng on Channels Television.

Tinubu reveals how to fight corruption in civil servant

Tinubu said part of his administration's plans to revive the country's economy and fight corruption, particularly among the civil servants, was establishing mortgage banks.

According to the President, the establishment of the mortgage banks would allow students and civil servants to have access to loans to get houses and cars, adding that the move would reduce corruption among the workers in the long run.

His statement reads in part:

"We cannot talk about anti-corruption when we have to look for cash to buy a car, where there are no mortgages for home ownership. Where do you expect a civil servant to have N3 billion, N3 million, N5 million for houses without corruption."

Tinubu speaks on reforming judiciary, days after Senate confirmed EFCC chairman

Tinubu's comment on corruption came barely a week after the Senate screened and confirmed his nominee, Ola Olukoyede, as the chairman of the anti-corruption EFCC.

The president further spoke on reviewing the salaries and remuneration of the judicial workers, including the judges, adding that the best way to reform the system was to change and plan for the country's future.

